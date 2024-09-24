Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Diver Gio Reale films marine creatures along the South Coast

A diver has amassed over 100,000 followers on social media with his footage of marine creatures along the South Coast.

Gio Reale regularly encounters sharks, seals and other wildlife.

While many species are struggling against pollution and habitat loss, Gio hopes that his footage will help marine conservation work.

The diver documents sea life to his thousands of followers online Credit: Gio Reale

Gio said: "In the last couple of years, especially during lockdown, there wasn't really much to do locally.

" I couldn't really travel as much , so to be able to get out there and sea local wildlife, was the only way that I could get in the water.

"That's what I've been doing for the last few years and I've really discovered how beautiful our local coastline is."

