A Hampshire man has been jailed for two years after he pleaded guilty to violent behaviour during a protest in Aldershot.

Cameron Bowling, 41, of Broadhurst in Farnborough, gathered outside Potters International Hotel along with approximately 200 people on Wednesday 31 July.

Bowling was part of a group that banged on the doors of a hotel and shouted abuse at those inside during the protest.

Winchester Crown Court heard that Bowling shouted and swore at those inside, before telling them they were “not welcome”.

Police stationed outside Potter's International Hotel in Aldershot Credit: ITV News Meridian

Bowling was arrested and charged with violent disorder. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was jailed for two years at Winchester Crown Court on Monday 23 September.

It follows sentences given to three men, were jailed for being part of the group that was involved in the violent disorder at the same protest.

Clive Patfield, 60, of The Chantrys, Farnham, was jailed for two years, while Kieron Marney, 25, of Fairview Road, Ash, was jailed for two years and three months. They both pleaded guilty to violent disorder and were jailed on 4 September.

Perrie Fisher, 28, of Hillside Road, Farnham, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and failing to surrender to police court bail at the appointed time. He was jailed for 29 months on 20 August.

Meanwhile, Alby Brannan, 18, of Winchester Road, Ash, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and is due to be sentenced on 29 November.

A 13-year-old girl from Aldershot, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with violent disorder and admitted the charge at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on 13 August. She was bailed and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 30 September.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Bartolomeo said: "While the majority of people who attended this protest in Aldershot were respectful, Bowling chose to act in an aggressive manner.

"His behaviour that day caused fear of violence to those inside the hotel and our officers.

"This result highlights that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated, and it is a clear message that these actions have consequences.

"This should serve as a warning to anyone else considering trying to bring mindless violence to our streets and that the minority who seek to cause disorder will face the full force of the law."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...