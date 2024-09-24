A major route in Hampshire has been closed this morning, after a lorry struck a bridge.

Emergency services were called to the A3057, Greatbridge Road, shortly before 8am on Tuesday 24 September.

Pictures show the lorry on its side, and Hampshire Police have confirmed the route is likely to be closed for several hours whilst it is recovered.

Network Rail is also in attendance whilst the recovery is carried out.

Recovery work is underway. Credit: ITV Meridian

Rail services have continued to run despite the bridge strike.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Roads Policing said: "There will be a few delays around the Romsey area this morning whilst we deal with a lorry stuck under a bridge at Greatbridge Road.

"The road is likely to be closed for a few hours whilst we await recovery."

