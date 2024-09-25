Police are hunting for the driver of a car which drove off after colliding with a pram, being pushed by a woman crossing the road in Portsmouth.

It happened at around 12.15pm on Thursday, September 19, on Arundel Street, at the junction for Holbrook Road.

As the woman crossed the road there was a collision with a dark blue BMW saloon car.

Police say the one-year-old child in the pram wasn't hurt.

The driver of the BMW treversed back before driving away.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating the incident, including having spoken to some witnesses and collecting CCTV.

"We are now appealing for any further witnesses to make contact with us, in particular anyone with dash-cam footage from the area at that time.

"We would also like to appeal to the driver directly to make contact with us.

"Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44240402805. You can also submit information online."

