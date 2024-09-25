Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Rachel Hepworth has been speaking to Royston Pressley

A Hampshire pensioner has been describing how he crawled home on his hands and knees after part of his bus route was axed.

Royston Pressley from Netley says he relies on the number 15 service to Southampton, which was re-routed by Bluestar earlier this month.

Royston relies on the service to travel, as he doesn't drive or have family nearby.

But as part of changes which the company say will improve it overall, the route now misses out Ingleside and Woolston Road, which for Royston meant he has no choice but to walk up the steep hill.

Royston relies on the Bluestar 15 service to Southampton. Credit: ITV Meridian

On one occasion he ended up collapsing.

He was found on his hands and knees by a neighbour and helped home.

Speaking to ITV Meridian about what happened Royston said: "I used to be a pretty independent bloke you know.

"The shopping got me you know.

"I ended up being swung down on the floor -and once I was down there was no getting up again."

Play Brightcove video

Royston Pressley was found crawling up the hill after his bus route was changed.

The company says it's made the changes to improve efficiency, but Royston says it means dozens of pensioners like him now face climbing a very steep hill.

He is urging the company to reconsider.

Bluestar have said having looked at customer demand, they've adapted the number 15 route to improve efficiency, speed up journey times and extend it to Southampton central station.

The 15 service has been adapted to improve efficiency, speed up journey times according to Bluestar. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement, Richard Tyldsley, Bluestar general manager said: “We are continuing to operate Bluestar 15.

"It now features an improved timetable, increased frequency on Saturdays, new connections to central station, and faster journeys.

“We do appreciate the inconvenience the change of route in Butlocks Heath may have on some customers.

"Bluestar 15 still operates locally though, with existing and new bus stops being located within a short distance.

“For a small number of our customers there is a slightly longer walk, following the omission of Ingleside and Woolston Road, but we have looked very closely at this and made the decision in order to improve the overall route.

”Bluestar 15 was introduced around 18-months ago, when the previous operator cancelled its routes because they were not sustainable. We immediately announced the launch of an extension of our network in Southampton, including Bluestar 15.

Play Brightcove video

MP for Hamble Valley, Paul Holmes

“Since then, we have been closely reviewing customer demand, as well as overall performance of the route. At Bluestar, we have an excellent track record of developing our routes with a view to making them successful.

“Our review of Bluestar 15 led us to conclude that journey times were too slow, and punctuality was not as good as we expect. Also, some key connections in the city were not available.

“Bluestar 15 previously operated a spur up from Hound Way almost back to where the bus already passed Grange Road. Because it was so close, we decided to omit this spur and to introduce new bus stops nearby.

“We strongly believe that these improvements will develop demand for the route - directly ensuring that we are able to continue operating it well into the future.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...