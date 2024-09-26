Eleven people have been charged with attempting to smuggle more than 300kgs of cannabis into the UK via Heathrow and Gatwick Airport.

The class B drugs were found in suitcases and check-in baggage, as well a bag in the space of two days.

The eleven have been questioned and charged.

The NCA say the rise is fuelled by organised crime gangs who have access to cannabis grown overseas Credit: National Crime Agency

The amount of cannabis seized in the UK so far this year is three times more than the whole of 2023.

The National Crime Agency say the rise is fuelled by organised crime gangs who have access to cannabis grown overseas, in locations where it is legal, then recruiting couriers to transport it to this country where it can generate greater profit for them than growing the drugs themselves.

Eleven people have been charged with attempting to smuggle the class B drug Credit: National Crime Agency

The NCA Branch Commander, Andy Noyes said: "The NCA continues to warn people attempting to smuggle huge quantities of cannabis into the country.

"The gangs behind the trafficking of cannabis into the UK do not care that the couriers will likely be arrested and end up in prison - their sole purpose is to make money.

"Anyone who attempts to smuggle drugs into the UK needs to know that you will be identified, you will be arrested and you will spend time in prison."

