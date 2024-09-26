A phenomenal collection of gold and silver coins formed by a father and son has sold at auction for an incredible amount of money.

The sale of 254 coins, which spanned for many geographical areas of the Greek World, went under the hammer to support a museum in Oxford.

Around 50,000 Green and Roman Provincial are stored at Ashmolean Museum, Oxford University’s Museum of Art and Archaeology, making it the world's leading Coin Room.

Many of the coins being auctioned, which were collected over a 90 year period, haven't been on sale for eight decades.

The coins were collected by a father and son Credit: Noonans

Prior to the sale, the collection had been estimated to fetch a very respectable £1 million.

After being put up for sale Noonans Mayfair, the sale of every coin generated an impressive £3,140,000.

The highest price of the sale was paid for a stater from Crete that was struck between c425-400 which fetched a hammer price of £300,000.

Showing the head of a Minatour, the coin was once part of the Sir Arthur J. Evans Collection.

The archaeologist discovered the palace at Knossos and was exhibited as part of the Burlington Fine Arts Club’s Exhibition of Ancient Greek Art in 1903.

Money from the auction will go towards Heberden Coin Room in the Ashmolean Museum, Oxford University’s Museum of Art and Archaeology Credit: Noonans

It was estimated at £40,000-£50,000 and was bought by a private collector over the telephone.

Meanwhile, a magnificent Dekadrachm of Carthage which was given from father to son on Christmas Day in 1963.

The item sold for a hammer price of £120,000 against an estimate of £20,000-26,000. It was also bought by a private collector.

Following the sale Bradley Hopper, Coin Specialist at Noonans commented, "We are delighted with the result of the sale, and it was a privilege to take the auction.

"The prices achieved today – many of which were more than 10 times their pre-sale estimate - reflected the importance of this collection."

Prior to the sale, Dr Alexander Sturgis, Director, Ashmolean Museum of Art and Archaeology said,

"The money generated from the sale will endow the post of the curator of Greek coins at the Heberden Coin Room.

"This will ensure the long-term future of Greek numismatics at the University of Oxford, where the subject has a long and illustrious tradition."

The family who allowed the coins to be auctioned wishes to remain anonymous.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...