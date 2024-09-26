Play Brightcove video

Business owners tell ITV News Meridian's Natalie Verney of their fear after the floods

Business owners at an industrial estate submerged in water fear it could be the end of the road if they're flooded out again.

12 units in Harrier Park were badly affected by torrential rain on Monday which caused a nearby brook burst its banks.

It's the second time this year that the estate has flooded, the first was in January during storm Henk.

Some businesses had only just recovered from that when it happened again.

It's the second time the business park has flooded this year Credit: ITV News Meridian

Owner of kickboxing gym, SMAF Oxford, Mark said the flooding has been devastated,

"I'm gutted, absolutely gutted… it was so easy just to drive away and say just leave it, there's nothing we can do.

"You’re coming in here and you’re sweeping up cigarette butts and things where it’s all washed in, the water is not clean.

"It’s not nice to be trampling through it each day and try and sweep it out and suck it up.

"My business won’t be able to stay going and running if this happens again. I’ve got to sign a tenancy agreement in October for five years.

"If I sign that and I flood again I’m out of business."

Dirty water has got into Carlos' freezer and iced up. He's now having to chisel it out Credit: ITV News Meridian

Carlos Citara, who owns Caminito Empanadas an Argentinian food distributor, was also flooded out.

His freezer has iced up with dirty flood water and machinery needs drying out meaning no orders can be fulfilled.

He said, "I’m still shocked. I don’t know what to do and when you don’t know what to do the way I react I just work so we just put all our efforts here.

"This is a food business it has to be extremely clean to operate so for us to get back we need to act quickly and clean and clean and clean.

"I guess I numb a little bit to the feelings by just getting on with it."

The business owners believe this brook should be widened to prevent future flooding Credit: ITV News Meridian

Both business owners believe the nearby brook needs widening and to be maintained better - so it doesn’t happen in the future.

Graham Scholey from the Environment Agency, which manages waterways, says climate change is to blame.

He commented, "As climate change increases flood risk it will probably make a greater necessity to look at areas which currently have no affordable cost-beneficial flood risk solution and it may be that the increased risk to property means that there are affordable solutions that we can look at.

"But we are constantly reviewing and revising how climate change is increasing the potential frequency of flood risk and how we can respond to that."

More heavy rain was forecast to fall on Thursday evening sparking fears of further damage.

A spokesperson from South Oxfordshire District council said, "Oxfordshire experienced significantly high levels of rainfall this week, with reports suggesting a month's worth of rain fell in the space of 24 hours.

"Lots of locations in the south of England experienced surface water flooding, including many areas that have not seen recent new development. There are many factors that influence surface water flooding and flash flooding, but exceptional rainfall like we have seen this week will often cause some problems, regardless of what preventative work takes place.

"We consult the relevant organisations/agencies regarding drainage provision and flood risk and consider their advice, including the potential impact of climate change, as part of the planning process when granting planning permission.

"We monitor developments to ensure they are meeting all of the conditions of the planning permission, however, ultimately the provision of drainage on development sites is the responsibility of the respective developer.

"Responsibility for drainage is often complex and can involve a number of organisations, agencies and landowners. The maintenance and clearing of blocked ditches and brooks (which can also be a contributory factor in flooding) are the responsibility of landowners."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...