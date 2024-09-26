People travelling between the Isle of Sheppey and Sittingbourne are being warned to expect disruption as the Kingsferry Bridge will close again for eight days.

The road and railway crossing was shut in the summer so Network Rail could carry out repairs to the iconic structure.

Replacement of degrading steel ropes, which was due to happen in 2026, will now take place in the October half term after engineers warned the ropes are in such a terrible state they could fall off.

It means the bridge will shut from 10pm on Friday 25th October to 5am on Sunday 3rd November.

Engineers on the Kingsferry Bridge when it was closed in the summer Credit: Network Rail

David Davidson, Network Rail’s Route Director for Kent said, "There’s never a good time to close the Kingsferry Bridge.

"During the October half-term around nine in 10 schools in the area are closed, meaning that the roads will be quieter and people will generally have more flexibility with their travel plans.

"We know that the Grovehurst roundabout works are already increasing journey times for local people, but unfortunately we cannot delay the rope replacement until that work is complete.

"If the ropes failed over the winter, it would take time to mobilise a repair team.

Network Rail and Kent County Council have agreed that the traffic management from the northbound A249 will be temporarily removed. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"Also, doing the work in winter when weather is more challenging would take longer, and there is a higher risk the Sheppey Crossing could close due to the winds, cutting the island off completely.

“We are sorry for the disruption people will face, but we have no other option but to get the ropes replaced now."

In June an July, the lifting ropes in the Kingsferry Bridge towers and the counterweight ropes that balance the bridge deck when it lifts were replaced over a series of closures.

To ease traffic on the road network, traffic management from the northbound A249 will be temporarily removed.

The Kingsferry Bridge opened in 1960 Credit: ITV News Meridian

In addition, it's been confirmed all requests for non-emergency roadworks in the area will be turned down while the closure is in place.

Scott Brightwell, Southeastern’s Operations and Safety Director said, "Our customers were very understanding when we were unable to run any trains during the bridge closures over the summer and I want to thank them again for bearing with us while this essential repair work is completed.

“We will be providing a similar replacement bus service between Sheerness and Sittingbourne during this eight-day closure and there is ample cycle space at both Sheerness and Sittingbourne stations, including an overnight facility at Sheerness if needed. We can also provide taxis for any customers that have accessibility needs. Please check before you travel.”

