Joseph Wilkins says Israeli strikes are 'broadening in scope and size'

A journalist from Southampton who has just flown out of Lebanon, has spoken of his fears for the country, as violence escalates between between Israel and Hezbollah.

Joseph Wilkins was visiting his girlfriend Maya's family in just days ago but has now landed in Cyprus.

Thousands of UK citizens have joined the evacuation with international calls for a ceasefire intensifying.

Joseph says he's not sure when he'll be able to visit Maya's relatives again,

"We don't know when we can go back. Maya doesn't know when she can see her family next.

"And it's very difficult but so far, her family are safe and that's the important thing.

"From my understanding, the Lebanese are a very resilient population. The last 40 years or so has been on and off in terms of war and and evacuations. And so the older generation are very used to seeing things like this occur.

"I would say the younger generation, the myself and my partner and her friends, they have not seen this level of of fear of war and and danger before.

It was Joseph Wilkins' first time in Lebanon before he escaped to Cyprus

"It's especially concerning when you hear the sonic booms overhead, which is when the Israeli jets break the sound barrier and there is an enormous thunderclap that comes.

"I t feels like there is an explosion over your head, even though it's merely an effect of the plane.

"The drones you hear overhead, that can last for up to 30 minutes, but you can't see them is another form of psychological warfare that the Israelis are projecting upon the Lebanese people."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday addressed the UN Security Council with a plea for an end to the violence in both Lebanon and Gaza.

Starmer urged Britons to leave Lebanon Credit: PA

“In relation to Lebanon, I am very worried about the escalation,” Sir Keir said.

“I’m calling for all parties to step back from the brink, to de-escalate. We need a ceasefire so this can be sorted out diplomatically.”

He also urged Britons to leave Lebanon immediately by the remaining commercial routes.

Sir Keir said: “I have a very important message for British nationals in Lebanon which is: the time to leave is now.

“The contingency plans are being ramped up but don’t wait for those, there are still commercial flights.

“It’s very important that they hear my message, which is to leave and to leave immediately.”

The UK has deployed 700 troops to Cyprus to prepare for a possible evacuation of thousands of Britons.

