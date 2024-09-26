Police officers have given a driver words of advice after a vehicle was left stranded on a level crossing.

The incident caused morning mayhem for passengers using South Western Railway services in Dorset.

Police were called to the crossing near Brockenhurst station at 7am on Thursday 26th September.

Power to the train tracks was switched off with emergency services called to the scene, meaning services were delayed and cancelled.

The line was closed for an hour while the vehicle was removed Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail and the British Transport Police then worked to get the car move.

One passenger wrote on social media, "Was waiting for over an hour this morning for a train, just for 2 trains to go past and not even stop at Pokesdown. Normally I would switch to Bournemouth using trains on the other side of the platform. But no trains were running."

By 8am the vehicle was cleared and officers but the disruption to services continued until midday.

A statement from the BTP said, "Officers were called to reports of a vehicle on the tracks at a level crossing near Brockenhurst Railway Station just after 7am today (26 September). "Officers attended and the occupants were located, the vehicle was removed from the tracks and words of advice were given to the driver. There is no further investigation."

