Two sisters stole £80,000 of duty free perfume and cosmetics from Gatwick Airport.

Georgina and Laura Epitropou who are from Crawley targeted stores at nearby airport over a ten month period between November 2021 and September 2022.

The 42 and 45 year olds booked internal UK flights giving them access to shops in the terminal.

A trial into the high-value thefts heard how, at first, one sister would attend the airport and book internal flights but as time went on both became involved.

Gatwick Airport Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

At duty free one sister would distract a staff member while the other would fill an empty suitcase with stolen goods.

They were arrested attempting to board a flight from Gatwick to Belfast.

Sussex Police said an investigation by Gatwick CID found the pair had made 22 internal flights during the ten-month period.

PC Michelle Robinson said, "The Epitropou sisters targeted high value perfumes and cosmetic products for their own financial greed.

"We worked in partnership with our colleagues at the airport to build a strong case against the sisters.

"Business crime and shop thefts has a considerable impact on victims including shop workers, so we were determined to catch these offenders.

"It demonstrates that we take these reports seriously and will work hard to ensure that offenders are prosecuted.”

Lewes Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Georgina, of Grattons Drive, Crawley, admitted conspiracy to steal items between November 2021 and September 2022.

Laura, of The Boulevard, Crawley, admitted the same charge, and a further charge of acquiring criminal property.

Both were each jailed for two and a half years at Lewes Crown Court.

Daniel Cummins from the Crown Prosecution Service said, "Despite claiming that they were in debt when they were arrested, it was clear that both sisters were living beyond their means and using these thefts to fund their lavish lifestyles, which included cosmetic surgery.

"They were stealing to order, putting significant planning into these thefts, deciding how many items to take and even lowering that number after Laura was arrested by Police Scotland with stolen goods in her possession.

"The women sold the stolen products at around half the price they retailed for, making thousands in the process through online marketplaces and sales to individuals."

