Pilot to tackle underage vaping in Tunbridge Wells begins

ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides reports.

A first of its kind pilot to tackle underage vaping in Tunbridge Wells has begun today.

The 'Local Vape Action' (LVA) partnership is one of the first of its kind in the country, and will bring together trading standards officers, police, public health and independent organisations to stop underage sales.

There are more than 80 retailers in the Kent town that are registered to sell vaping products, and they will now all be inspected to check they are meeting their regulations.

More LVA's will be launched next year, and it's hoped this pilot will shape the ongoing development of more schemes.

Vaping is increasingly popular among former smokers Credit: Reuters

Currently, there are estimated to be around 390,000 11-17 year olds who vape in the UK, either more than once or week or occasionally.

That's down on the previous year, but health bosses say the number is still too high.

The LVA hopes to protect children and young people, to further bring that number down.

Over the next three months a series of activities, interventions and community engagement will be carried out - alongside compliance visits.

Public Health England says vaping is 95 per cent safer than smoking normal cigarettes Credit: PA

Clair Bell, KCC Cabinet Member for Community and Regulatory Services, said: “Kent Trading Standards has been aware of the growing popularity of disposable vapes and has been working with Kent Public Health to reduce the risk of sales to children in the county and to remove illegal and non-compliant product from our high streets.

"We welcome the opportunity to work alongside responsible retailers and the Independent British Vape Trade Association (IBVTA) with the introduction of the pilot project ‘Local Vape Action’ in Tunbridge Wells. The LVA project will allow all partners in the sector to come together to increase awareness of legal products and who to sell them to.

Gillian Golden CEO of the IBVTA, said: “The launch of the Local Vape Action (LVA) pilot in Tunbridge Wells provides an excellent opportunity to bring collective knowledge and expertise together to deliver on a comprehensive programme of action to tackle the well-documented issues that undermine a responsible vape sector.

"We are therefore delighted to be working with partners from across Kent in delivering this first pilot project and take those learnings forward into the development of the national LVA.”

