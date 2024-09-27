A rail line in Kent has been closed after a car and train collided.

Emergency services were called to the Grove Ferry level crossing shortly after 2pm this afternoon (Friday 27 September).

Network Rail says the collision was 'slow speed' and nobody has been injured.

Nobody has been injured and engineers are working with Kent Police, the British Transport Police and the fire service to remove the vehicle.

Power has been switched off to the third rail, meaning the line between Canterbury West and Ramsgate is blocked.

Passengers are advised to check with Southeastern before they travel.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...