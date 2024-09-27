People across the South of England have once again been dealing with the effects of wild weather, after squally winds and heavy rain hit the region.

There were also thunderstorms, which along the strong winds, caused some disruption in parts of Berkshire.

Crowthorne was among towns hit by 'freak weather', where a possible 'storm cell' caused disruption for a brief period yesterday afternoon.

Roads flooded in the torrential rain, and trees came down when gusts reached estimated speeds of around 40mph.

Strong winds brought down this tree. Credit: ITV Meridian

Hayley Synclaire was at her home in the Berkshire town when she noticed what she described as 'freak weather'.

She told ITV Meridian that strong winds and heavy rain battered her home just minutes before she was due to leave to collect one of her children from school.

The weather she described as like a waterfall, with the winds making the rain move sideways.

It was minutes after the weather began that she heard an almighty crash, which she says was ten times louder than a crash of thunder.

It turned out to be a tree crashing into the house, causing utter devastation.

"So we were staring out the window because we were like we'll wait for this to pass a little bit", she said. "And then, um, and then it was just an almighty crash and bang.

"A bit like thunder but just ten times worse. And so obviously my son started screaming and like panicking. Obviously I'm panicking, I don't know what it was, what happened.

"Coming here and then obviously saw an absolute mess. I rang my husband... like physically shaking. It was the, the most scariest thing we've ever been through."

Play Brightcove video

Watch: Hayley Synclaire tells ITV Meridian about the moment her house was hit by what she thinks is a freak weather event.

Last night saw an amber weather warning for rain issued for Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, with up to a month's worth of rain forecast to fall.

Today, much of the region has escaped a repeat of Monday and Tuesday, when up to 110mm of rain flooded homes and businesses.

However, there was still some disruption, especially in the north of the region.

Banbury saw torrential rainfall, which led to flood water blocking the Chiltern Mainline.

Network Rail worked through the night to try and clear the Chiltern mainline. Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail worked throughout the night to try and clear the line, but the intense rainfall overwhelmed existing infrastructure.

It has led to delays and cancellations to rail services across Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, whilst the clean-up continues.

On Friday the Met Office issued a further yellow weather warning of strong winds which may cause disruption across the south-west and south coast on Sunday.

Winds will strengthen from west to east during Sunday, with gusts of 50-55 mph likely in places, exceeding 60mph in the most exposed areas.

The Met Office said this will be accompanied by outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, which could lead to some surface water and spray.

