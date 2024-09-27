Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M25 Motorway.

Police were called to reports of an incident involving three vehicles between junction 5 and the Clacket Lane Services, before junction 6, on the M25, at around 12:30pm on Thursday 26 September.

Officers are looking to trace the lorry believed to have been involved in the collision and which left the scene Credit: Kent Police

The vehicles involved included a blue Suzuki motorcycle, a silver Toyota Corolla and a lorry which had a white cab and a blue curtain sided trailer, with yellow sign writing.

The motorcyclist aged in his 40s, died at the scene.

As officers work to establish the full circumstances, they are looking to trace the lorry, one of the vehicle’s believed to have been involved in the collision and which left the scene.

Detective Inspector Pete Greaves said: "We would particularly like to trace the owner of the lorry, who may not have been aware of the severity of the collision and who left the scene.

"We would urge the driver to contact us as soon as possible.

"Motorists with dashcam devices are also asked to check for any important footage which may assist the investigation, including of the vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...