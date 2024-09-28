It's exactly a year on from when former South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay went into septic shock and was put into an induced coma.

Doctors said he stood just a 5 percent chance of survival after being rushed to hospital, where he had a quadruple amputation. Today, he praised the "heroic work" by the NHS and posted a video of himself exercising at the gym - something he didn't think he'd be able to do again.

He says he's learnt a lot about the NHS, sepsis and the provision of prosthetics and feels things can be improved. He says these are issues he will address in the House of Lords.