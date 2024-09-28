Bomb disposal experts have exploded a suspected World War One bomb that was found in an Oxfordshire canal.

Thames Valley Police officers had found the shell in a canal in Banbury and asked people not to approach the area. The Force then organised a controlled explosion of the item in Spiceball Park.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Thank you to members of the public for adhering our safety advice this afternoon when what is believed to be a WW1 shell was located in the Banbury Canal. With thanks to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit the device was taken to Spiceball Park for a controlled explosion.”