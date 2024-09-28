Fans of Reading FC have staged another protest with thousands of supporters holding up red cards against the club's owners Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li. The mass protest took place during Reading's League One match with Huddersfield Town.

Showing owner the red card Credit: Sell Before We Dai

It follows the collapse of the club’s takeover deal with Rob Coughig earlier in the month. Fans group Sell Before We Dai say their aim is to continue to highlight the plight of the 152 year old club, whose future is once again hanging in the balance.

Supporters held up red cards with the message ‘Dai Family Sell the Club’ in English and Mandarin in the 18th minute. One of the aims of the protest is to help to build awareness of the club’s situation on Chinese social media.

Mass protest against owners Credit: Sell Before We Dai

Caroline Parker, Sell Before We Dai spokesperson, said: “It’s time for Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li to get out of our club, and sell the club to someone who will invest wisely and drag us out of the mess they’ve created. We know that Dai and his sister don’t come to matches but we hope that this action will get noticed on Chinese social media, and put further pressure on them to sell the club.”