A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Bournemouth town centre.

The man, in his 30s was struck on Commercial Road, near the junction with St Michael's Road, at 7,52am on Sunday, 29 September.

Road closures were put in place to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident and for an examination of the scene to be carried out.

Sergeant Lee Savage, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “We are carrying out enquiries as we seek to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would urge any witnesses to please make contact with us.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the vicinity and may have captured relevant dashcam footage.

“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding during the road closures.”