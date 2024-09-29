Sister's fight for Infected Blood memorial garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV reporter Rachel Hepworth went to meet Amanda at her studio in West Sussex.

The sister of a Surrey man who died as a result of the infected blood scandal - is fundraising to create a memorial garden honouring him and other victims.

A popular radio presenter in Guildford, Simon Cummings was a haemophiliac who died in 1996, after contracting HIV from contaminated blood.

His sister, garden designer Amanda Patton from West Sussex, wants to create a fitting memorial at next year's Chelsea Flower show, but is running out of time to raise the money.

Simon in a charity video with Sir Cliff Richard

Simon was a well-known name and a big personality on Surrey Sound during the 1980s and 90s, even organising a charity single featuring Sir Cliff Richard.

So his death, aged just 38, from HIV, left a huge void.

"He was always very much a people person and not with any ego to him," says his sister Amanda Patton.

"I think this is why everybody loved him. And even though it's nearly 30 years since he died, there are a lot of people who still remember him, whose lives he touched."

Like thousands of other haemophiliacs, Simon had been given an infected blood product, Factor 8, a treatment which was meant to help him.

"At the time, nobody knew why he died," says Amanda. "They just knew that suddenly he was off air because there was a huge amount of stigma surrounding HIV in the early eighties."

The Infected Blood Inquiry concluded in May

She was among hundreds of people who gave evidence at the Infected Blood Inquiry, which in May concluded catastrophic and systemic failings led to thousands of avoidable deaths.

Now, Amanda, a garden designer, is hoping to create a fitting tribute at the Chelsea Flower Show, a beautiful garden commemorating all the haemophiliacs who have died.

One of her most prized possessions is a birthday card with Simon's signature, because it's one of the few things she knows he touched. Preserving that signature is central to the memorial.

Some of Amanda's designs for the garden

"The idea for the centre of the garden is that there will be a glass pavilion, and it's glass because it's representing the transparency of the inquiry," she says.

"It will be etched with the signatures of all of those who've been lost. And I think the scale of this will bring home to people just how enormous this disaster has been"

But exhibiting at Chelsea isn't cheap. The large show gardens are reliant on sponsorship, and she needs to raise quarter of a million pounds by the end of October.

If 'Simon's Garden' goes ahead, elements will then be transported to St Bartolph's Church in London, creating a permanent memorial, on behalf not just for her brother, but every haemophiliac whose life was cut short.

Amanda and her much-missed big brother as children

"It will be called 'Simon's Garden' because it personalises the tragedy, and help people to focus on individual stories.

"This isn't just a victim number. It's a person who was taken from as far too young. These are all unwitting families that this has happened to."

Amanda hopes the garden will be a place of solace, but also ensure the tragedy and her brother, are never forgotten.

You can find out more about the project here.