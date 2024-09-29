The UK's first Ukrainian library opens in the South

Play Brightcove video

Watch the full report by ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor

A Ukrainian library has opened in Reading to bring those who've fled war a sense of home.

It's been set-up at the Ukrainian Community Centre and contains a range of books for all ages.

The library hopes to offer refugees a small sense of connection to their homeland.

Kateryna Korniinko came to the UK in 2022. She said: "Language is like our day and night. When we got this library it was so important because we can share our thoughts about books and we can support each other and just talk."

The library currently contains more than 700 books Credit: ITV News Meridian

The library, which was officially opened by Reading Central MP Matt Rodda, is funded by the charity Reading Studios and is the first of its kind in the UK.

Mr Rodda said: "It's providing valuable support to people so they can stay in touch with their home country and their language.

"People have apparently been travelling up to an hour to come to Reading so that they can read a book and talk to people in Ukrainian and feel at home.

"I just think that's so important at a difficult time."

Currently the library boasts more than 700 books, ranging from adult science fiction to fairy tales for children.

Iryna Bakaliar, a refugee and librarian, said: "We're very proud that all these books are purchased in Ukraine.

"They're supporting Ukrainian printing houses and the writers and they are purchased there and shipped to Poland and from Poland they are shipped here."

Many Ukrainians who fled to the UK are learning English to help them adapt to life here but a large majority also want to keep-up with their native language, in the hope they may one day return home.