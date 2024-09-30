A museum in Sussex is asking for help to save a piece of local historic treasure.

The Novium Museum in Chichester has launched a crowd funding campaign to keep a rare Anglo-Saxon gold and garnet pyramidical sword mount in the District.

The only other example of this type of sword mount was acquired by the British Museum in 1981. However, this first find was incomplete making the Stopham mount a very rare and incredibly important discovery for the area.

The Stopham mount, which measures 16.14mm in height, was likely attached to a strap that would have helped secure a sword to its scabbard (or sheath).

Each side of the mount is intricately decorated with an almost identical design of gold ‘cells’ that are set with plate and bar garnets and then mounted over waffle stamped gold foils.

The number and complexity of the cells make a beautiful design and add to the historical value.

It is hoped that the museum can raise the remaining £9,000 needed to purchase the find through a new crowdfunding campaign.

“It’s so important to keep this rare find within the Chichester District and accessible to local residents, visitors and researchers,” says Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council.

“This is an incredibly important discovery for the local area, with wonderful potential for further research, education and display for the wider community to appreciate for generations to come.

“The mount would also really enhance the museum’s offering for local school groups. The addition of the Stopham mount to the museum’s current Saxon history workshop would add another dimension, enabling the museum’s learning team to further explore concepts such as wealth, status, gender roles, warfare, among others, for the benefit of participating Key Stage 2 pupils.”

If the museum is unable to raise the funding needed to purchase the mount, it will be offered to the British Museum. Should the British Museum decline the opportunity to purchase the find, the mount could be sold privately.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...