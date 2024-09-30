Hampshire Cricket Club announce 'dream' takeover by Indian company

Hampshire Cricket has signed a deal with the GMR Group to finalise the takeover of the club.

GMR is an Indian company, whose headquarters have been based in New Delhi since 1978.

The group will take a majority stake and will complete the 100% ownership of Hampshire Cricket Club within the next two years.

The investment will see the improvement of sports and leisure facilities - including the stadium, hotel and golf course - at the Utilita Bowl near Southampton.

Under the new ownership structure, Rod Bransgrove will remain as chairman of the club until September 2026 and David Mann will stay in his role as Group CEO.

Rod said: "This is the fulfilment of a dream for me and, I hope, for all Hampshire Cricket supporters. Beyond our team’s accomplishments on the field over the past 24 years, we have transformed our stadium into a premier Test Match and events venue and one of the most exceptional cricket and leisure facilities in the country. We have also been pioneers in the development of women’s cricket and have consistently innovated throughout this relatively short history.

"After a thorough selection process, we chose GGPL as our partners due to their shared values and commitment to our vision. We believe GGPL is the perfect organization, with the right people, to build on our proud legacy.

"Becoming the first English cricket club to join an international cricket group will open exciting new opportunities as we embrace the globalization of this great sport."

GMR will complete the 100% ownership of Hampshire Cricket Club within two years. Credit: ITV Meridian

GMR holds a 50% stake in the Delhi Capitals (IPL and Women's Premier League), the Dubai Capitals (International League T20) and the Pretoria Capitals (SA20), as well as the Seattle Orcas team in USA's Major League Cricket.

Grandhi Kiran Kumar, Corporate Chairman of GMR Group, said: "What initially attracted me to Hampshire was the way it was run by Rod Bransgrove, whose leadership ethos closely mirrors that of the GMR Group. I believe GGPL is in the best position to carry Rod's legacy forward and continue building on the strong foundation he has established.

"With this acquisition, along with our investments in the US, Dubai, and India, GMR is focused on engaging and connecting with the global youth. We are committed to financial prudence, value creation, and creating opportunities for young talent. Our vision is to transform sports into a platform that unites people and cultures, drives global excellence, and nurtures the creation of future world champions."

Investment will go into sports and leisure facilities at the Utilita Bowl. Credit: ITV Meridian

Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "This is an exciting time for Hampshire Cricket, and I’d like to welcome GGPL to cricket in England and Wales.

"I am pleased to see their commitment to continuing to develop Hampshire’s cricket teams and pathways and enhance facilities at Utilita Bowl, and their respect for the traditions of the game in this country.

"This announcement also demonstrates the global interest in investing in cricket in England and Wales, and underlines the continuing appeal of county cricket.

"I’d like to thank Rod Bransgrove for all he has done in transforming Hampshire and creating a world-class stadium, and look forward to continuing to work together in his role as Group Chair."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...