A man who tried to rape a woman at a property in Aldershot has been jailed for seven years.

Darren Hendry, of Denmark Street, Aldershot, appeared at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 27 September.

The court heard that Hendry had attempted to rape a woman in her 30s at an address in December 2023.

The woman tried to leave the property but was assaulted and struggled to breathe when Hendry picked her up by the ribs.

She managed to fight him off and left the address at 5am before going to Frimley Park Hospital.

Hendry was arrested and charged with a number offences.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage and harassment but denied two counts of rape, two counts of strangulation, attempted rape and three counts of assault.

He was found not guilty of two counts of rape, one count of strangulation and two counts of assault. These incidents were alleged to have taken place in Brighton and Fleet.

Hendry was found guilty of one count of attempted rape, strangulation and assault.

The 35-year-old has been sentenced to seven years in prison, with a further five years on licence once released.

He will also be subject to ten-year restraining order and will remain a registered sex offender for life.

Detective Constable Sean Cooke, who led the investigation, said: "This was a terrifying incident that has had a lifelong impact on the woman involved.

" I would like to praise her for her strength and the bravery that she has shown during the investigation and trial in extremely challenging circumstances.

" I hope that now Hendry is in prison, she is able to try and move forward and rebuild her life.

" No-one should have to feel in fear of their safety and everyone should feel safe and protected within our communities and violence of any kind will not be tolerated.

" I hope this case sends a clear message to those who commit violent and sexual offences, you will be pursued, we will catch you and you will be dealt with robustly."

