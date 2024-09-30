More than 150 items were surrendered at police stations in Sussex as part of a nationwide surrender of 'zombie' style knives and machetes.

Sussex Police joined forces across the country as part of the ongoing effort to tackle knife crime and serious violence.

A surrender and compensation scheme was in place until September 24.

Now the new law has come into effect which makes it illegal to possess, sell, manufacture, and transport these dangerous weapons, marking a major step forward in making our communities safer.

Chief Inspector Jim Loader, Force lead for Serious Violence and knife crime, said: “From September 24, zombie-style knives and machetes have been outlawed.

“This means it will be illegal to possess, sell, manufacture or transport these zombie-style knives and machetes.

“In Sussex, 155 of these weapons were handed in as part of a national surrender and compensation campaign.

“We have seen the tragic impact that knife crime can cause in the past year. The death of Charlie Cosser was a stark and awful reminder of the dangers posed by people carrying knives.

“It is clear that these weapons have no place in public or private places.

“The vital changes to legislation will take more weapons off the streets, and deal with those intent on using them. The law will also make it more difficult for young people to get knives and other dangerous items in the first place.”

