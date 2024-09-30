Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Jess the Springer Spaniel, who was taken four years ago, has been reunited with her owner.

A man whose pregnant Springer Spaniel was stolen over four years ago says he’s amazed and "over the moon" to have her back.

Francis Briley's dog, Jess, was taken with three other working dogs from their kennels in Smarden in July 2020, just a few days before she was due to give birth.

Despite a nationwide appeal on social media, there was no sign of the her until last weekend, when she was spotted 30 miles away from her home near Meopham.

Once reunited, her owner, Francis Briley, said: "She went crazy, spinning around, happy as Larry, bouncing all over me and jumping up.

"It should give hope to everybody that there is a possibility they will come back.

"Make sure they are microchipped because without the microchip, I wouldn’t have gotten her back."

Jess is among four working dogs stolen. Another - Daisy - was discovered 18 months later - 70 miles away - in Berkshire. The fourth - Poppy - remains missing.

N ow Francis is hoping his last stolen dog will return one day, while Jess can enjoy a lot of attention in her retirement.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...