Parents and drivers are warning someone could be seriously injured or killed at a busy junction near Wokingham because of the unusual design of the pedestrian crossings.

The intersection in Finchampstead has been painted with large white leaves showing where people can cross the roads, instead of a traditional zebra crossing design.

The council removed two mini roundabouts at California Crossroads and replaced them with the leaf design on the road surface.

When viewed from above, the new design on the road is more clear.

However, some motorists say that without an obvious roundabout centre to move around, vehicles are cutting straight across to make their turns and many are not aware that the white painted leaves are the pedestrian crossings.

The view of the intersection in Finchampstead from above. Credit: ITV Meridian

Reuben Miles-Brar, a local shop-owner, said: "Previously there were two roundabouts and they've decided to eradicate them and add in these leaves. I've seen children trying to jump across the maple leaves thinking it is hopscotch.

"Just a minute ago, as I pulled up, it was chaos here with three cars. No-one knows where they're meant to be, and they are pulling up next to one another and shouting at one another through their windows. It causes chaos and frustration."

Local driving instructor, Andrew Rock, from X-tra Mile Academy, also has concerns.

He said: "Even as instructors, some of us have come here and it is not always quite clear whether or not it is a crossing, who gives way and who has priority.

"Safety is one of the crucial things we have to address when teaching and if there is any ambiguity, it makes it very difficult for the pupils to know what to do and how to teach them."

Wokingham Borough Council said: "There are always concerns when a new junction layout is introduced and we understand that, but this scheme has followed Department for Transport safety standards throughout and, as long as drivers are careful and follow the highway code as they should, the junction will be as safe as any other."

In the coming months, the council will monitor the road to see if any safety improvements are needed.

