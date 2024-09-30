Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Isaac Nightingale tells ITV Meridian's Derek Johnson why he's proud to be a scout leader

A teenager from Hampshire who has Down Syndrome is thought to have become the first scout leader in the country with the genetic condition.

Isaac Nightingale is part of 1st Denmead Scouts in Waterlooville.

The 18-year-old completed his training and has now become a leader for one of their Beaver Scout sections.

Isaac's father, Chris, is a fellow leader in the group and says he's not aware of any other leaders with Downs Syndrome in the UK movement.

Chris said: " I don't think it's unique as such, but it is certainly rare for an adult with Down Syndrome to be a leader. It's certainly a remarkable achievement.

"Obviously, I am extremely proud being his father. I'm also extremely proud being a leader within the Scout group, that we have someone in our group like Isaac, who shows that scouting is inclusive.

" Anyone with a disability, whatever that may be, if they have the right support then they can achieve something like being an adult leader."

Isaac joined the Beaver Scouts when he was six-years-old. Credit: ITV Meridian

"I think becoming a leader is really a very good idea for me," said Isaac.

"I can keep all the Beavers safe and help all the other Beavers. It's really good because we can become involved in all the games and activities we are doing at the moment. I enjoy it so much."

According to the group, Isaac's enthusiasm has rubbed off on the members, who are aged from six to eight.

Lead volunteer, Tracy Ramsey, said: "Isaac brings his infectious appetite for scouting to life each week, helping and supporting our young people in any way he can. He is amazing with the Beavers and they think he is great.

"Having Isaac in the group has shown how truly inclusive we are, how we can adapt to meet the needs of our youth members and the needs of our volunteers.

"It has shown that as a group we embrace flexible volunteering and offer support when necessary so our volunteers can complete their training."

Isaac took up this position as scout leader at the start of the summer. Credit: ITV Meridian

" Isaac has been an absolute asset to the team," said Kevin Monk, who is chair of the Board of Trustees.

" Specifically the Beaver team he is with on a Thursday night. He's such an inspiration to the rest of the team and the children that he's with."

The Denmead group said it had ensured that Isaac understood his responsibilities and was prepared.

This involved passing his training in terms of safety and safeguarding before taking up the role.

Rachael Ross, Chair of Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association, said, "We are very proud of Isaac. This significant accomplishment highlights the incredible possibilities that can happen when inclusion is embraced, and everyone has access to the right support and opportunities.

"We know Isaac will be a great role model for the young Beavers, and it’s another exciting first for our community."

Isaac joined the Beaver Scouts himself when he was six-years-old and took up this position at the start of the summer.

