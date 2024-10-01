At least one whale dead after pod grounded in shallow water in Kent

Animal charities say they fear at least one whale has died after being grounded in shallow water near Shellness, Kent.

A pod of whales was discovered in difficulty late yesterday afternoon (30 September) off the east coast of the Isle of Sheppey.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) say it's now high tide there.

A BDMLR spokesperson has confirmed one whale has died and the welfare of others is being investigated.

According to HM Coastguard, strandings happen in the UK about 20-50 times a year, involving whales, dolphins and porpoises – types of aquatic mammals collectively known as cetaceans.

There are lots of reasons why cetaceans come ashore, including injury, illness, bad weather and navigational error (which could be caused by human activity disturbing their echolocation).

These can catch out the animals and lead them to be driven into shallow water by tides and winds.

Sometimes a whole pod will follow a dominant member into trouble.

