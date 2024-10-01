Baby born in care home car park reunited with staff and residents

Play Brightcove video

Watch the full video report by ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor

A mother had to give birth in the car park of a care home after her baby insisted on arriving in a hurry.

Jess Hannam, 31, and her partner Joe Illsley, 34, were on their way to Frimley Park Hospital when they realised they were not going to make it.

The couple were forced to pull into Bagshot Gardens Care Home in Surrey.

With no time to spare, and under the guidance of a 999 operator, baby Louis was delivered in the car park by Joe, with the help of the care home staff.

Jess and Joe named their son Louie Avery Illsley in honour of the care home Credit: ITV News Meridian

Staff provided towels, blankets, and warm water to keep mother and baby safe and comfortable until an ambulance arrived.

Jess said: "It just all happened so quickly, it went from my contractions being five or six minutes apart to being one after the other and no break in between and then when my waters broke, I shouted at you [Joe] I think we need to pull over now."

Joe said: "I had to choose whether to pull into the BP garage or the care home and I think I made the right decision. There was no tome to think or anything, everything was just racing at the speed of light."

In a heartwarming reunion, Jess and Joe returned to the care home to introduce Louis to the staff and residents who helped during his unexpected arrival.

Louis with his big brother Logan Credit: ITV News Meridian

Susan Bedford, Care Assistant at Bagshot Gardens Care Home, was one of the first to assist Joe in delivering his son.

She said, “Meeting the baby was very emotional. We have residents here who are nearly 100 years old, and then there’s baby Louis, who isn’t even 100 days old yet.

"It really makes you realise how precious life is. I’m glad to see that they’re all doing well, and that baby Louis is healthy.”

Betty, a resident at the care home, said, “I am very much lost for words, but what an amazing experience.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...