Can you help find missing 90-year-old Reginald?

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing 90-year-old man from Wokingham.

Reginald was reported missing on 27 September.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 10ins tall, and of slim build. He has white hair, is clean shaven and normally wears a jacket and tie.

PC Megan Gomm said: “We are appealing for urgent assistance in tracing Reginald, who went missing yesterday morning.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare, and I would ask anybody who sees him to please call us immediately on 999, quoting reference 43240465999.

You can also report a sighting via the dedicated missing persons' portal here.

