Driver who deliberately knocked over motorcyclist near Worthing jailed

A d river who deliberately knocked over a motorcyclist near Worthing has been jailed.

Sussex Police said Darren Kay was angry at a motorcyclist filtering in traffic on the A259 at Ferring in March last year.

He caught up with the rider by undertaking vehicles in the outside lane. His vehicle then swerved towards the rider to knock him off.

The rider, a 34-year-old man from Lancing, suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital with a bleed on the brain.

Kay claimed to officers at the scene that he had not seen the motorcycle passing on his inside.

However, his own dashcam footage recorded how he had pursued the rider and said foul mouthed abuse at the moment of impact.

Kay, 53, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Lewes Crown Court.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Mark Farrow from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Kay drove dangerously and deliberately to knock over the rider of the motorcycle.

“The collision has had a long term impact on his victim who was not able to return to his employment for eight months.

“Kay’s road rage has had a life-changing impact.

“His driving was appalling and completely unacceptable. He is extremely fortunate not to have caused a fatality. So we are pleased he is now serving a significant custodial sentence, and that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”

Kay, formerly of Onslow Drive, Ferring, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for four years and seven months.

