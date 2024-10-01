Two drug dealers from Kent who stored cannabis and cocaine in a tent have been jailed.

Kent Police carried out a warrant on land near Hernhill in September 2022 and illegal drugs were found in a tent and a BMW.

Officers recovered 2.5 kilos of cannabis, worth an estimated £20,000, and 94 grams of high-purity cocaine, with an estimated street value of around £8,500.

Anthony George was found at the site and was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences. DNA tests linked him to packaging of the cocaine.

The cocaine that was found. Credit: Kent Police

Forensics experts also found a finger and palm print which belonged to Karn Martin, who was arrested at his home in Whitstable the same day.

Messages on his phone showed it had been used to offer and supply drugs to users in Kent.

George, 57, and Martin, 36, were later charged with and admitted being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs.

Detective Sergeant Jon Saxby, Kent Police's deputy senior investigating officer, said: "These two men thought they would avoid detection by hiding their drugs on a plot of land, but our actions show we will track down dealers wherever they are trying to operate and bring them to justice.

"Work at the scene meant they were both quickly arrested and our investigation gave them no alternative but to admit the charges. We will continue to disrupt drug network activity, especially that which fuels violence, and put those involved behind bars.”

Martin, formerly of Florence Avenue, Whitstable, was jailed for three years and George, of Highstreet Road, Hernhill, was jailed for two years, ten months.

