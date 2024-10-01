Energy bill rise: Elderly couple ask do we eat or heat?

Play Brightcove video

David and Naomi Younge say they are bitterly disappointed with lack of support

A couple from Hailsham, Sussex say they'll have to choose between heating or eating this winter with the cost of energy rising by 10 per cent from today (1 October).

David and Naomi Younge are among 10 million pensioners who will lose out on financial support from the Government because the winter fuel payment is now being means tested.

Naomi is disabled with limited mobility and feels the cold more so affording heating is vital.

But this year, Naomi and David will be without the £300 winter fuel payment as they fall just short of qualifying.

Around 10 million pensioners will miss out on the payments of up to £300 this year Credit: ITV News Meridian

Naomi said: "We want to be warm and comfortable and the weather just doesn't help at all and my disability doesn't help either."

David added: "A country is judged on how it looks after its elderly people. At the moment, at the time of speaking, this country is judged as rubbish because it's not looking after its elderly people and I think that is a shocking indictment of one of the finest countries in the world."

The average household energy bill will increase by £149 a year from Tuesday as Ofgem increases its price cap, just as homes move into the winter months.

The regulator has raised the cap from the current £1,568 for a typical dual fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales to £1,717, or around £12 a month more on an average bills.

With the rising prices, households have also been advised to see whether now is the time to change their energy tariff, to beat the October price hikes.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley urged consumers to “shop around” and consider a fixed-rate tariff that could save money, adding that the regulator was working with Government, suppliers, charities and consumer groups to do “everything we can” to support customers.

Uswitch energy spokesman, Ben Gallizzi, added: “There are a number of fixed tariffs worth considering right now. By opting for a fixed deal, you’re locking in those rates for the duration – usually 12 months – which means households could have price certainty and avoid the ups and downs of the price cap.”

The price cap sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they use.

It does not limit total bills because householders still pay for the amount of energy they consume.

