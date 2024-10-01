Play Brightcove video

Former Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt speaks to ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw

Penny Mordaunt has said she will continue to be of service to her community, despite losing her Portsmouth North seat at the general election.

The former Leader of the House of Commons was one of the most high-profile Conservative Members of Parliament to be ousted by voters in July.

Ms Mordaunt told ITV News Meridian: “I had the most amazing 14 years. I think we accomplished some great things together in Portsmouth, and I wish my city all the best for the future.

“I'll still be there working and helping and doing everything I can. You don't need letters after your name to be of service to your community.”

Penny Mordaunt carried the sword of state at the King’s Coronation in her role as Lord President of the Council in May 2023. Credit: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Archive/PA Images

Penny Mordaunt had been the MP for Portsmouth North since 2010, but lost to Labour’s Amanda Martin by 780 votes.

She was widely tipped as a potential successor to Rishi Sunak as Conservative leader but is not in the current race after losing her Parliamentary seat. She previously stood to lead the party in 2022.

Asked about the leadership race, Ms Mordaunt said: “ I think whoever the new leader is, people want to see that we are back in service of the nation.”

“Part of that is really listening to all communities. Portsmouth is a tremendous place. We've got huge potential: maritime, space, green tech... amazing things that we're doing. We really want to unlock our region's full potential. So, I want to see that from our new leader.”

In her role as Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt carried the sword of state during the coronation of King Charles III in May 2023.

The former Portsmouth North MP spoke at the Conservative conference in Birmingham. Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

Asked about possible future jobs, the former Defence Secretary said: “I'm going to be continuing to be of service in my community.

“As soon as the civil service let me, I'll be taking up some new roles which will be focused on Britain being a force for good in the world, and also in service of all communities here in the UK.

“I don't have letters after my name, but I will still be doing those things in service of our country because that's what makes me happy.”

Portsmouth North is one of only four Commons seats which have been bellwethers at every general election since February 1974.

Loughborough, Northampton North, Portsmouth North and Watford were all won by Labour from the Tories this year.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…