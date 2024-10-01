Reading University records wettest September on record

September has officially been the wettest on record, smashing the previous title held since 1974, according to the University of Reading.

The constant rain means 2024 has already seen more rain fall than in an average year.

September has also been Reading’s most thundery month for 55 years.

Thunder was recorded on seven days this month, only one month has ever had more days with thunder (May 1969, with 11 days).

Banbury United Football Club in Oxfordshire was completely flooded following heavy rainfall in September Credit: Cotswold Drone Pilots

Dr Stephen Burt, meteorologist at the University of Reading, said: “Since the university began recording rainfall, back in 1901, our wettest September to date was 1974, when 145.7 mm was recorded.

"The September average, from 1991-2020, is just under 50 mm. As of Monday, 30 September, this month’s rainfall total stood at 154 mm, making this the wettest September on our records.

“The year-to-date total has now reached 657 mm, and has thus already exceeded our annual average rainfall (period 1991-2020) of 655 mm.

"Since 1908, only two years have been wetter at this point - in 1928 (665 mm Jan to Sept 1908) and 1951 (664 mm in the same period).

Dr Burt continued: "Over the last 12 months, we have received 955 mm precipitation, almost half as much again as our normal rainfall - or, put another way, about 17 months worth of rainfall in the last 12.

“Perhaps even more remarkable is that seven days this month have had 'thunder heard' in the Reading area, also a new September record (previously 6 days in September 1976).

"Since our records of thunder-days began in 1908, only one month has ever had more days with thunder (May 1969, with 11 days), although seven days with thunder were also noted in May 1924, July 1925, June 1963 and May 1967.

"This month's count also exceeds the annual total in several recent years - just six days in the whole year in 2021, for example and accordingly becomes Reading's most thundery month in 55 years.”

