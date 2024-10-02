Play Brightcove video

ITV News reporter Ciaran Fitzpatrick has been speaking to people onboard a chartered train raising awareness for meningitis.

A woman from Didcot has shared her experience of fighting meningitis as a child with others on a dedicated train journey to London Paddington.Erin Jones was left with an acquired brain injury following the disease when she was just 8 years old.

She joined other people raising awareness ahead of World Meningitis Day on Saturday, including a man from Wiltshire who lost his daughter to the illness.Great Western Railway partnered with Meningitis Now to organise the event, from Cheltenham to Paddington.

Erin Jones were among those on the service affected by meningitis as the train travelled through Didcot, Reading Stroud and Swindon.

The group were met by TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, herself hospitalised for 10 days a decade ago after contracting meningitis, for a special reception at the London station.

The purpose of the service is to raise awareness of the condition, which can kill 1 in 10 people who contract it.

They want to encourage more parents to keep on track of their children’s vaccine schedule.

On World Meningitis Day this Saturday, the iconic landmark will be lit up in Orange.

The hope is that one day deaths of this disease will be a thing of the past with scientists and charity bosses optimistic they can stop meningitis in its tracks.

