Two fox cubs who fell 10ft through a broken skylight and got trapped inside an empty flat in Kent have been rescued.

Police called the RSPCA for help after the startled fox cubs wouldn't leave through an open door.

There were concerns the cubs could be injured at the property in Harbour Street, Ramsgate on Friday (27 September).

She said: “The two cubs were crouched on top of the kitchen wall cabinets and were clearly very frightened. There was shattered glass all over the floor as well as a brick so we believe the skylights had been smashed and the foxes, who were exploring the flat roof above, fell through and got stuck.

“They’d fallen around 10ft so they were lucky not to be seriously injured - but they were very nervous and we don’t know how long they’d been trapped in the apartment for.

“Thankfully, I was able to catch them easily and I checked them over and they weren’t injured so I took them to a park nearby and released them back into the undergrowth. They were keen to get away!”

