A four-year-old girl has died in a crash in Reading.

The young girl was a pedestrian and sustained serious injuries and later died in hospital.

It happened between 8.15am and 8.30am yesterday (Monday 1 October) on the junction of Goldsmith Road and Russell Street.

A red Ford Transit minibus was involved in the collision.

The girl’s next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver remained on scene. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, to check any dash-cam footage in case it has captured something that may help the investigation.

