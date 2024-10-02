Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Alice Knight has been to meet parents at one play session in Hampshire.

A group in Portsmouth that runs play sessions for children says it desperately needs to find funding before March or it could close.

Connors Toy Libraries began 51 years ago, initially for children with Down Syndrome, but has expanded over the years.

As well as running play sessions, it also offers families the chance to borrow toys.

Mum, Emma Simmons, has been taking her two-year-old son Harry to the play sessions for more than a year.

She said he loves the selection of toys he can play with.

She said: “It means a lot, we see people here that we see regularly so it’s good to catch up with other mums.

"And Harry knows the children as well, he’s used to them, so it would be a real loss if it were to stop.”

There are 11 sessions that run across the city every week in various locations from Southsea to Paulsgrove.

There’s also one session a week specifically for children with Special Educational Needs where there are sensory and therapeutic toys for them to use.

The sessions aim to help children develop their sharing and social skills whilst making friends before they go to school.

However, the future of Connors Toy Libraries is at risk with the group running on its reserves.

Manager, Karen Drayton, said: "We’re really fortunate we have had 12 years worth of lottery funding.

"We’ve had a break and obviously we can reapply to the lottery but with the new criteria and everything that’s coming out we’re just kind of waiting, we’re on hold at the moment but we need to get some funding in place for March to allow us to continue."

She added: “It’s really important to keep these groups open for families. There’s definitely a need in the city.

"I don’t want to see it shut and we’re trying at the moment to do everything that we can.

"If there’s anybody out there that can support the toy library, we’d love to hear from you.”

