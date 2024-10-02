A man from Hampshire has been ordered to pay £1,616 in fines and costs for fly tipping on a busy dual carriageway.Dalbir Singh from Four Marks pleaded guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on 17 September 2024 to two offences of fly tipping under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The two fly tips were in the laybys either side of the A31 near Four Marks.

Singh admitted he had been paid £350 to take away and dispose of the waste.

Singh was issued fines of £261.50 for each fly tip (£523 in total) along with £707 towards the council’s costs, £177 compensation and £209 for victim support.

The waste consisted of boxes and other items in parts of the countryside in Four Marks Credit: East Hampshire District Council

The fines and costs reached a total of £1,616, with 12 months to pay.

Councillor Tony Costigan, East Hampshire District Council portfolio holder for environmental enforcement, said: “We have zero tolerance for environmental and waste crime in East Hampshire.

“This is an example of our dogged determination to prosecute those who think it is OK to carry out this disgusting act.

“Residents and businesses should also remember that they could be fined if they hand their waste over to someone who later dumps it illegally.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...