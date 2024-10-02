Reading Gaol could be used for police firearm training, if proposals by Thames Valley Police go ahead.

The historic prison in Reading remains empty and unused at this time pending the development of plans for an education centre and associated community facilities, which were announced by new owners, the Ziran Education Foundation, on purchase of the site.In the meantime, an application by TVP has been received which seeks a temporary permission for a change of planning use of the site.

It would involve a mixture of classroom and scenario-based training for police officers within some of the existing prison buildings.

The temporary facility would supplement the force's existing training facilities at Sulhamstead.Thames Valley Police's application outlines how the site would be used for training sessions of ‘real world’ scenarios, which would typically take place once or twice a week, and between the hours of 8am and 4pm.

A maximum of 14 students and six firearms instructors would be on site per day and firearms would utilise blank rounds with no live ammunition used.The temporary use would make use of the existing layout of the site and buildings, with no alterations proposed.

Reading Gaol, complete with Banksy artwork, is one the many historic sites in the town. Credit: PA

Councillor Micky Leng, Reading Borough Council’s Lead for Planning, said: “As the town awaits more details on how the new owner, Mr Channing Bi, and his associates plan to develop the site, the Council has received this application by Thames Valley Police for a temporary training use.“The prison, as we know, has been vacant for far too many years since it was abruptly shut down by the Ministry of Justice back in 2013. TVP’s application proposes making practical use of what remains a vacant site, pending further progress on a longer-term vision."As is always the case, the application will be considered on its planning merits.”

No additional police training would take place and the site would not be used for day-to-day policing purposes.The application follows on from the successful temporary use of Reading Gaol in 2016 as an art exhibition by Artangel.

