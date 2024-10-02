This Conservative conference did not feel like the gathering of a political party which, just three months ago, suffered the worst general election result in its history.

The demeanor of the much-depleted team of MPs from the South was surprisingly chipper, with replies such as “excited”, “upbeat” and “positive” when I asked them to sum up the mood of the party.

In July, the Conservatives saw their tally of Parliamentary seats in the ITV Meridian region slashed from 74 to 29, including the loss of true-blue constituencies like Horsham and Maidenhead for the first time.

One of the Tory survivors was Mims Davies, MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield, who told me the atmosphere of the conference was “incredibly positive” despite a “very challenging backdrop”.

“I think there's been a feeling of rolling up our sleeves, working together with whoever our next leader is… to be that effective opposition to the new government and to make sure that our constituents' voices are heard in Westminster,” Ms Davies added.

Greg Smith, Conservative MP for Mid Buckinghamshire, believed the “upbeat atmosphere” was down to record attendance of party members at this year’s conference.

“I think putting the four leadership contenders in front of them, testing them in a way that doesn't normally happen in a leadership election is a fundamental building block of re-engagement with our members, making ourselves a movement again – a political fighting force,” Mr Smith said.

Paul Holmes, MP for Hamble Valley, agreed that the high number of conference attendees was because party members were “really looking forward to making that decision”.

The four-day event in Birmingham closed on Wednesday (2 October) with speeches from the four MPs still in the running to take over from Rishi Sunak as party leader.

Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch spoke for 20 minutes each. MPs will whittle them down to a final two before party members make the final choice.

One former Tory big hitter who is now out of the House of Commons is Damian Green. He lost his Ashford seat to Labour at the last election but believes it is possible for the Conservatives to win next time around.

“People can see that this idea that there is some ten years of Labour rule ahead may not be true. Actually, the last three months suggest that these people are beatable.

“Therefore we've got to select a leader who can beat them in five years time, not ten years time,” Mr Green said.

Shadow Education Secretary Damian Hinds has been MP for East Hampshire sine 2010. He told me the party has to “regroup” and “reflect on what's happened soberly and with humility”.

After 14 years in government, the summer has given Conservatives in our region time to adjust to life in opposition and focus on the task ahead, with renewed energy and optimism.

The result of the Conservative leadership contest is due to be announced on 2 November.

