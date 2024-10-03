Detection dogs help uncover illegal tobacco and vapes in Kent

One of the biggest ever operations to disrupt the supply of illegal tobacco products in Kent has taken place across Maidstone, Sittingbourne and Dover.

Kent Trading Standards, working with Kent Police officers, HMRC, and with assistance from Griff, Bran and Maggie, specially trained tobacco and cash detection dogs, carried out inspections at five retail stores in the three towns.

The teams seized 163 vapes, 153,200 cigarettes, 75.5kg of hand-rolling tobacco, and 160 packets of shisha, all of which were illegal.

Additionally, £10,000 cash was seized from a shop in Maidstone.

The illegal stock had been concealed in sophisticated hides Credit: Kent County Council

The illegal stock had been concealed in sophisticated hides, including a tunnel that officers had to crawl through to locate a stash of illicit tobacco products.

James Whiddett, Operations Manager for Kent Trading Standards, said “This was a highly successful operation. Our staff, working alongside partner agencies, maximized the effectiveness of the day by targeting illegal tobacco and vapes.

“The team’s efforts were bolstered by specialist search dogs, capable of locating hidden stashes of illegal tobacco products in shops. By working together, we are making our communities safer by removing these dangerous and illegal products from our high streets.”

Illicit tobacco is a national issue and causes major detriment to legitimate business in towns and cities around the country. This tobacco is rarely just a single issue, but often has links to other criminality such as anti-social behaviour, money laundering, modern slavery, child exploitation and drugs.

Tens of thousands of dangerous and illegal products were seized Credit: Kent County Council

James Whiddett continued “These shops all follow the same model of purporting to be a small food retailer, with large quantities of bulky, cheap items filling it up.

“The items are rarely purchased by customers, but just used as a front for selling large quantities of tobacco or vapes. In most of these shops, there are no attempts made to conceal the illicit tobacco, leaving it largely on display, or under the counter.

“It’s believed that these shops are making thousands of pounds per week from selling this illegal tobacco. The shops are generally cash only businesses, which is then used to fund other criminality and deprives the local economy of legitimate income.”

Kent Police Superintendent Pete Steenhuis said, “By supporting and working with other agencies in operations like this, the impact we can have on disrupting criminality is far greater. The results this time and the discovery of illegal goods in a concealed room just shows the lengths offenders will go to.

“The sale of illicit tobacco and vapes is often connected to the running and financing of organised criminal groups so it is important to stamp out this illegal trade. If left to thrive, it could result in increased criminal activity and associated issues for the wider community.

“If people have any concerns or information that something similar is operating in their neighbourhood I encourage them to report it and help stop the criminals.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...