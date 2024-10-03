Fatal bungalow explosion triggered by gas in kitchen, inquest hears

A terrifying explosion which tragically killed a mum-of-five is believed to have been triggered by gas in her kitchen, an inquest has heard.

Charlane Burvill suffered devastating burns after the unexpected blast at her home in Charing, Kent, on the morning of September 19.

Neighbours rushed to the property to find the 60-year-old outside in a state of shock - still talking and trying to get to her car as explosions continued to ring out.

Mrs Burvill was airlifted to King's College Hospital in London but sadly died the next morning - after doctors decided they had no choice but to withdraw life support.

The incident sparked a large emergency response Credit: ITV News Meridian

Opening her inquest yesterday (Wednesay 2 October), Coroner Catherine Wood described the cause of Mrs Burvill's death as 95 per cent burns from a domestic explosion.

She told Maidstone's Oakwood House: "Members of the public found Mrs Burvill outside badly burned and talking and trying to get into her car.

"The house continued exploding."

She said that a "significant" kitchen liquified petroleum gas (LPG) is suspected to have triggered the explosion, which happened shortly before midday.

However, Kent Fire and Rescue Service is yet to release the final results of its investigation.

The tragic incident sparked a huge emergency response, with police, fire, and ambulance crews all called to the scene.

Nearby residents and shopkeepers were evacuated, with police cordons blocking access the road.

Mrs Burvill, a receptionist, lived at the property with her husband John, a motor mechanic.

The couple was regularly visited by their five adult children.

On the day of the explosion, their dog walked from the rubble towards firefighters and was placed under the care of a vet.

Ms Wood adjourned the inquest into Mrs Burvill's death until January 10.

