The first patients have been welcomed at Fordcombe Hospital in Kent.

Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust purchased the site from Spire Healthcare in March, with the aim to support other hospitals across Kent and Medway, by taking on the longest waiting patients.

It will see a total of 2,500 patients by the end of March next year.

So far it has transferred 1,600 patients for treatment.

The Fordcombe Hospital will provide planned care in Ear, Nose and Throat, Trauma and Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, Diagnostics and Endoscopy.

Miles Scott, Chief Executive at MTW, said: "The Trust is working in collaboration with our NHS partners to treat those patients who have been waiting the longest.

"We are really pleased to be a part of this and are already seeing the impact the increase in capacity is making to patient care and experience."

The 170 staff who worked at the former Spire Healthcare site, have transferred to MTW.

