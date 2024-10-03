Residents angry at 'river' of sewage water outside their homes

A family in Eastbourne say their lives are being made a misery by a 'river' of sewage surging from a manhole cover outside their home.

Louise and Lee Bridgwater, who live in Wartling Road, say that it prevents them from leaving their house sometimes.

The couple say they've strengthened their garden wall to protect it against the pressure of water leaving the drain and built a flood barrier to prevent it coming down the drive.

Southern Water says it's doing all it can to solve the problem.

The Bridgwaters say the problem first started three years ago but is getting worse.

They claim the water regularly leaves the drain at a height of 2-3ft.

Louise Bridgwater said: "We have sleepless nights and stressful days when it happens. A 'river' of sewage water at the end of the drive would prevent us leaving the house, should we need to leave.

"We have had to strengthen our garden wall to protect it against the pressure of the water leaving the drain. We have built a flood barrier to prevent the water coming down our drive - which is the only thing preventing our home from being completely flooded.

"We have installed air brick covers, should they be needed. We have to keep aware of predicted rainfall to determine if we need to put the flood barrier out and be prepared for flooding."

Residents say the flooding is causing them sleepless nights Credit: ITV News Meridian

Around the corner in Rye Street is where the sewage water collects, according to residents.

They say the water reaches car door height, flooding into their cars, as well as going up their paths.

Alex Saunders, Southern Water’s Head of Wastewater Networks, said: “We are sorry that our customers are experiencing these issues.

"Our teams are doing everything they can to resolve them as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately, the cause of this flooding is complex. We have carried out extensive investigations already, and these are continuing – with our teams due to visit the area again in the coming days.

“We will keep all local customers updated as we search for a sustainable long-term solution.”

