A teenager has been sentenced after admitting the manslaughter of 35-year-old Daniel Hrycyszyn in Weymouth.

Joe Williams, 19, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Wednesday 2 October 2024 to be sentenced after he had pleaded guilty to manslaughter at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to four years in custody and will be the subject of an extended licence period for a further four years.

The charge related to an incident at the Hotel Central in Maiden Street on the evening of Saturday 30 December 2023.

Hotel Central in Maiden Street, Weymouth Credit: ITV News Meridian

Daniel, a former resident at the hotel – which was no longer operating as a commercial hotel but was being used to provide emergency accommodation – had returned to collect some of his belongings and ended up getting into a dispute with people still living there, including the defendant Joe Williams.

An altercation subsequently took place in the disused bar area involving Daniel and Williams. A window was broken and Williams was seen to be holding Daniel on the floor, with his arm around his neck. They were separated and a security guard assisted Daniel to get downstairs to the reception area. The police were called during the altercation. Shortly after they arrived, and whilst they were establishing what had happened, Daniel’s condition deteriorated and he collapsed.

Emergency first aid was provided to Daniel by police officers and paramedics however, despite all of their efforts, he sadly died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination later revealed that Daniel had died as a result of severe internal bleeding to the abdominal area.

Williams was arrested by officers following enquiries at the scene. A thorough investigation by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team revealed that Daniel’s injuries were caused by Williams during the altercation in the disused bar of the hotel. A charge of murder was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service and a guilty plea to manslaughter was subsequently accepted.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain very much with the family and loved ones of Daniel Hrycyszyn, who tragically lost his life as a result of Joe Williams’ violent actions.

“I would like to praise them for the dignified way they have conducted themselves throughout the investigation and the court process.

“I also want to thank all officers and staff involved in the initial response to help Daniel and the thorough investigation that followed. I am grateful to the Crown Prosecution Service and prosecution team for their support and assistance in bringing the case to court.”

