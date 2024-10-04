Body found in connection with missing pensioner in Wokingham

A body has been found by police searching for a missing man in Berkshire.

John, also known as Reginald or Reg, was reported missing more than a week ago from Wokingham.

Thames Valley Police discovered the body of a man in the Woosehill area, in Emm Brook at around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon.

Formal identification has yet to take place.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Burrows, of Bracknell & Wokingham CID, said: "Sadly, we have discovered the body of a man, who we believe to be Reginald.

"Reginald’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.

"The death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained, but not suspicious and we are continuing to make enquiries.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."

